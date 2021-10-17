LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

IGLB opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.