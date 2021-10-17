LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

