LPL Financial LLC Sells 43,900 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $199.13 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average is $189.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

