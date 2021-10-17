LPL Financial LLC Sells 48,899 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $19,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter.

FINX opened at $51.18 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

