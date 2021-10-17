LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.61% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XTN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 75,511 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000.

XTN stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $92.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

