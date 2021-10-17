Lua Token Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00199112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.