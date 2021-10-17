Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

