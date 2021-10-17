Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Head to Head Survey

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyell Immunopharma N/A N/A N/A Arvinas -782.95% -31.99% -28.27%

30.8% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyell Immunopharma and Arvinas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyell Immunopharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arvinas $21.80 million 192.04 -$119.33 million ($3.02) -28.18

Lyell Immunopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lyell Immunopharma and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyell Immunopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 0 16 0 3.00

Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.02%. Arvinas has a consensus target price of $128.44, indicating a potential upside of 50.93%. Given Lyell Immunopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyell Immunopharma is more favorable than Arvinas.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness. Its pipeline includes LYL797, a T cell product candidate for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and triple negative breast cancers; LYL845 for multiple solid tumors; and NY-ESO-1 for synovial sarcoma and other solid tumor indications. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.