Lympo Market Token Market Capitalization Hits $4.48 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $68,780.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00067999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,865.23 or 0.99819050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.98 or 0.06192613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025297 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

