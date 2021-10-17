Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,732 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

