Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $295.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.44. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

