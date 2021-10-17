Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,766 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

