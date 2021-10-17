Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,888 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 34.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,085,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

