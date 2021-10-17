Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,210 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

