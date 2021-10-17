Mackay Shields LLC Sells 13,081 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,920,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $302.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.52. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $304.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

