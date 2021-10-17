Mackay Shields LLC Sells 16,884 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,884 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $201.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.