Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,886 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,074,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $474,657,000 after purchasing an additional 127,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

