Mackay Shields LLC Sells 40,821 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,821 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Realty Income by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $69.66 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

