Mackay Shields LLC Sells 43,720 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,720 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,016,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 308,666 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,613 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after purchasing an additional 991,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.