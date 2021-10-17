Mackay Shields LLC Sells 59,027 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,027 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after buying an additional 333,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CDW by 36.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,548,000 after buying an additional 288,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after buying an additional 251,349 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $177.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

