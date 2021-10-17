Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.54. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

