Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,822,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,982,000 after buying an additional 67,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $210.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.06. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $212.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

