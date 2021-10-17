Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Shares of MCESF stock remained flat at $$2.24 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.60.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.