Manchester City Fan Token Price Hits $16.01 (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $56.17 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.01 or 0.00026119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00068235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.07 or 1.00232696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.72 or 0.06191991 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

