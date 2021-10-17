ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

