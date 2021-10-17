MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $243,750.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and $243,750.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,994.61 or 1.00131651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.24 or 0.06210744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00025367 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.