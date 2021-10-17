Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Marathon Digital worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,949,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,422,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

