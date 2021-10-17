Masari 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,253.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $782,662.44 and $7,253.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,975.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.59 or 0.06239537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.00301925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.57 or 0.01001332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00087530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.60 or 0.00429019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00316955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.00277197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

