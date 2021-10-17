Mask Network Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Mask Network has a market cap of $307.14 million and $108.78 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $10.54 or 0.00017226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00203882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.