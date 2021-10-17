MASQ Market Cap Hits $4.99 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $222,376.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.81 or 0.99992428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.93 or 0.06187341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024764 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,297,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

