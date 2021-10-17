Massnet (MASS) Market Cap Tops $32.26 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $32.26 million and $3.52 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Massnet has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.42 or 0.00258387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00042601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00199416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00090923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

