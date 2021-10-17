Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.52 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $4,141,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $356.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.86 and a 200-day moving average of $365.95. The company has a market cap of $351.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

