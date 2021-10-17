Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Mattel worth $640,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 19.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mattel by 36.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

