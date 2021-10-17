Maxcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $448,030.64 and approximately $100.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,828.00 or 1.00195141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.64 or 0.00309076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00510475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00192077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

