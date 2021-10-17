Mchain (MAR) Market Cap Hits $227,227.93

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 86.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $227,227.93 and $11.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mchain has traded up 33.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 72,957,500 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

