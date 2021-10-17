Mdex (MDX) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $845.74 million and $48.41 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,063.50 or 0.99755085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.21 or 0.06195058 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00025475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,490,093 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

