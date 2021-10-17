MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 158,800 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 3,681 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $30,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get MediaCo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDIA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MediaCo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

MDIA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 136,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23. MediaCo has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.