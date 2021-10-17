MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,877,000 after buying an additional 254,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

