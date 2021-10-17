Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,298,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 193,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

MLCO stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

