Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0394 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $2,293.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.00302188 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007881 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000969 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001840 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006535 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.
Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “
Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.