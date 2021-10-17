Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 386,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 565,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after buying an additional 111,474 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,783,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,716,000 after buying an additional 245,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.33 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

