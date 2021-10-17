Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of Meredith worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDP opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

