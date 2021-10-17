Meta (MTA) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00199112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

