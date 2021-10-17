Metronome (MET) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Metronome has a total market cap of $63.02 million and approximately $59,482.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $5.17 or 0.00008269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00068076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00103339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,300.73 or 0.99723630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.35 or 0.06147173 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00025372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,485,273 coins and its circulating supply is 12,198,899 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.