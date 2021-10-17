Mettalex (MTLX) One Day Volume Tops $847,714.00

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00003638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $847,714.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars.

