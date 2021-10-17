Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,841,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 19,805,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 495.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS MYBUF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,038. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

