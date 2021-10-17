MIB Coin (MIB) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $320,378.97 and approximately $252.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00085617 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021177 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,400,076 coins and its circulating supply is 154,098,148 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

