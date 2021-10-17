Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 27,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MU opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.