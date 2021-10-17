Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 43,329 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $781,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,268,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $614,489,000 after purchasing an additional 679,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,282,634 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,384,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

