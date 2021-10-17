MidasProtocol (MAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $283,769.70

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $283,769.70 and approximately $46,880.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00208194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00093146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

